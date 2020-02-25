Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $424,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 477,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,371.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

