AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.