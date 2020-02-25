Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Sells 33,333 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £999.99 ($1,315.43).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Michael de Villiers sold 16,222,041 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £324,440.82 ($426,783.50).

On Friday, December 27th, Michael de Villiers sold 2,550,500 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £51,010 ($67,100.76).

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael de Villiers bought 743,370 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Ariana Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

