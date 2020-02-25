Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Aqua America by 121.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

