Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.94.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.