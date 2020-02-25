Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.39.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Appian has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,630. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

