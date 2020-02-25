Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.39.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.75. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,630. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.