Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.66. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

