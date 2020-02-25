ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSS opened at $276.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.22 and its 200-day moving average is $240.84. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

