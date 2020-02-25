ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ANSS opened at $276.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.22 and its 200-day moving average is $240.84. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.