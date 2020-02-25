Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIK. BWS Financial started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ANIK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 14.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

