ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

