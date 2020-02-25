Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Investec lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

