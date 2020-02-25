Analyzing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $41.58, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and United Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 3.87 $98.74 million $2.01 12.97 United Bankshares $913.05 million 3.62 $260.10 million $2.55 12.75

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 28.49% 11.08% 1.52% United Bankshares 28.49% 7.82% 1.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats United Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

