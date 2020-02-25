Analyzing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Arrow Financial (NYSE:AROW)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CIT Group alerts:

This table compares CIT Group and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.31 $529.90 million $5.06 9.00 Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.69 $37.47 million $2.50 13.63

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIT Group and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 16.11% 8.97% 1.00% Arrow Financial 27.09% 13.17% 1.24%

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIT Group beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.