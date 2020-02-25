Analyzing AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AlarmCom and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89 Cogent Communications 1 6 2 0 2.11

AlarmCom currently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.56%. Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.44%. Given AlarmCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 5.34 $21.52 million $1.31 35.28 Cogent Communications $520.19 million 6.69 $28.67 million $0.63 118.02

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AlarmCom. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 10.23% -122.34% 11.54% Cogent Communications 6.91% -21.84% 4.35%

Summary

AlarmCom beats Cogent Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

