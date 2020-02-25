Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $176.65

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

