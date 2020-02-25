Analysts Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) PT at $25.50

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IPG opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

