Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

