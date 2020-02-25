Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni Select Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Uni Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.18. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$9.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $501.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.44.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

