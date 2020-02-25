Analysts Anticipate Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinox Gold Cp.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 2,547.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

