Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported fiscal first quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company’s strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions was positive. Further growing power design wins benefited the company during the reported quarter. Additionally, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem contributed well. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G which places it well in the communication market. Further, its customer centric approach is a tailwind. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.59.

ADI stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

