Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

