Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 67,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.