Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Ames National alerts:

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ames National by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ames National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ames National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.