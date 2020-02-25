American Finance Trust (AFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFIN opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.15. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.