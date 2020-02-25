Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

