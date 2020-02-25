Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.