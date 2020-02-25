Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $215.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.07.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $4,428,356 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

