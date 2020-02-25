Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,356 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

