Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Shares of AMED opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.92. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $4,428,356. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

