Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

AMED opened at $191.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.