Amc Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Amc Networks to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMCX opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.