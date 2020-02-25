Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.86.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$46.91 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$23.76 and a one year high of C$48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 579.14.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.