Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.86.

TSE AIF opened at C$46.91 on Monday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$23.76 and a twelve month high of C$48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 579.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.20.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

