Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

News articles about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

