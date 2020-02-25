Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.03.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 351.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,162 shares of company stock worth $54,125,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.