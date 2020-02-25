Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.