Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

