Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALEX stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.