Alethea Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

