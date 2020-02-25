Alethea Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,766 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 44.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $103,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

