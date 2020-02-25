Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

NYSE SHOP opened at $490.96 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.