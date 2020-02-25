Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. L3Harris accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $35,096,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

