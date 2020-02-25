Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

