Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,421.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,467.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,312.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.