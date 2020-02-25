Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. News makes up 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of News stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. News Corp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

