Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Schlumberger by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

