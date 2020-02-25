Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

