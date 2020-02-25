Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

