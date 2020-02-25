Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Ball makes up 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ball by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.