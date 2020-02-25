Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.42 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

